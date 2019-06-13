Russian, EU Energy Chiefs to Discuss Russia-EU-Ukraine Gas Talks in Moscow on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission's vice-president in charge of the Energy Union, will meet in Moscow on Thursday.

Novak and Sefcovic will discuss prospects for continuing trilateral Russian-EU-Ukrainian talks on Russian gas transit through Ukraine.

The parties also plan to discuss relations within Belarus, Russia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania energy ring (BRELL).

The trilateral talks on the future of gas transit via Ukraine started in mid-July 2018.

The second round of the negotiations concluded without an agreement in late January. The current contract regulating the transit of the Russian gas through Ukraine between Russian giant Gazprom and Ukrainian Naftogaz expires on December 31, 2019. The European Union repeatedly stressed that it sought firm guarantees from Russia and Ukraine that gas supplies to Europe would continue after the expiration of the bilateral contract.