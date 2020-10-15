Russian, EU Senior Diplomats Discuss Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has held pre-scheduled consultations with Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora to discuss, among other things, the political settlement of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

"On the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, they stressed the need to observe the humanitarian ceasefire which was agreed in Moscow at the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 10 this year," the ministry said in a press release.

The diplomats have also discussed the "state of affairs" in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the European Council with an emphasis on the European Union's accession in the European Convention on Human Rights.

"The Russian side emphasized that the cooperation with the EU is possible only on the basis of equality and consideration of each other's legitimate interests," the press release read.

Among other topics that were discussed by Grushko and Mora were conflicts in Libya, Syria and Iraq as well as the situation in the Western Balkans and Venezuela.

Additionally, the situation in Ukraine was discussed, with the Russian side stressing the lack of alternatives to complete and unconditional implementation of the Minsk agreements. Grushko has also pointed Mora's attention to the "danger and destabilizing consequences" of external interference in Belarus' domestic affairs.