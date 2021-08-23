Russian-EU WTO Consultations on Supplies Restrictions Scheduled for September - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The Russian-EU consultations in the World Trade Organization (WTO) on restrictions on European goods and services supplies to Russia's state-owned enterprises are tentatively scheduled for the beginning of the fall, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Economic Cooperation Director Dmitry Birichevsky said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Russia never refuses to participate in such consultations. Our partners have their own opinion, while we also do have our own opinion. This means that we will somehow exchange views, explain to each other our positions and clarify various aspects of Russia's sphere of public procurement.

As far as I know, the consultations are tentatively scheduled for the beginning of this fall, that is, for the near future," Birichevsky said.

The EU requested the WTO consultations, since it believes Russia's regulations related to activities of certain government agencies are discriminatory and incompatible with various provisions of the WTO's General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, and General Agreement on Trade in Services, as well as the protocol on Russia's accession to the organization. On July 19, the European Commission began proceedings with Russia in the WTO.