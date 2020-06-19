UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ex-governor Who Sued Putin Dies Of Virus Pneumonia

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 03:53 PM

Russian ex-governor who sued Putin dies of virus pneumonia

A former Russian regional governor who wanted to sue President Vladimir Putin over his dismissal has died from coronavirus complications, authorities said Friday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :A former Russian regional governor who wanted to sue President Vladimir Putin over his dismissal has died from coronavirus complications, authorities said Friday.

Putin sacked Mikhail Ignatyev from his post of governor of the central Chuvashia region in January on the grounds that he had lost trust in him after a series of controversies.

The 58-year-old was fired after a decade on the job.

In May, he filed a lawsuit with the Russian Supreme Court seeking to challenge Putin's dismissal, a hugely unusual move in the country's tightly-controlled political system.

In late May he was reportedly hospitalised with double pneumonia in the second city of Saint Petersburg after contracting the coronavirus.

He died on Thursday in Saint Petersburg, the regional authorities said in a statement, adding a government commission has been created to organise Ignatyev's funeral.

"This is a sad event," acting governor Oleg Nikolayev was quoted as saying.

A spokeswoman for the regional government declined immediate comment.

Ignatyev's time on the job was marked by a number of controversies.

Ignatyev has been filmed dangling keys over the head of a uniformed officer in the emergency ministry, forcing him to jump up to take them, during a public ceremony.

After a video emerged on social media in January, Ignatyev's office tried to play down the scandal, saying the men were friendly acquaintances.

Known for gaffes, Ignatyev once addressed then-prime minister Dmitry Medvedev by the wrong name during a televised meeting, calling him Vasily.

He has also caused a scandal by apparently recommending killing journalists who praise life in western Europe. In a speech, he said such journalists "need to be rubbed out, as the ordinary folk say."He later apologised, saying his words had been misinterpreted.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Scandal Governor Russia Europe Social Media Died Job Vladimir Putin Petersburg January May Post Event From Government Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCEMA statement regarding official announcements

11 minutes ago

UAE ranking 1st on Female Parliamentary Representa ..

26 minutes ago

Supreme Court reserves judgement on Justice Qazi F ..

3 minutes ago

One killed, six injured in attack on Ehsaas Progra ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Refutes Minsk's Accusations Agai ..

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20) 19 June 2020

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.