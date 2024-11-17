Open Menu

Russian Exiled Opposition To Stage Major Anti-war Protest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Russian exiled opposition to stage major anti-war protest

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The Russian opposition, forced into exile and weakened by internal conflicts, will organise its first major demonstration against Moscow's Ukraine invasion in Berlin on Sunday, testing its political credibility in the third year of the war.

The Kremlin has in recent years eradicated any political competition at home and waged a massive crackdown on dissent, with hundreds -- possibly thousands -- of Russians in prison for their political views.

With Vladimir Putin in power for almost 25 years, all of his political opponents are now dead, in prison or in exile.

The Russian opposition lost its main figurehead in February, when Putin's rival Alexei Navalny died in an Arctic prison in mysterious circumstances.

Yulia Navalnaya, his widow who took the helm of the movement, is one of the main organisers of the march.

Unable to operate at home, the opposition is forced to relaunch abroad, where hundreds of thousands of Russians fled in the aftermath of the February 2022 invasion.

Berlin -- home to thousands of anti-Putin Russians and Ukrainian refugees -- was chosen as the prime location for the march.

The protest is due to kick off at 1300 GMT in the German capital's centre and will end outside the Russian embassy.

Navalnaya is joining forces with two other oppositionists for the rally: former Moscow city councillor and longtime anti-Putin campaigner Ilya Yashin and Vladimir Kara-Murza, who survived two poisoning attempts.

Both Yashin and Kara-Murza were freed from prison -- where they served sentences for denouncing the Ukraine invasion -- after a prisoner swap with the West this summer.

"The march aims to unite everyone who stands against Vladimir Putin's aggressive war in Ukraine and political repressions in Russia," the organisers said in a statement.

The opposition says it has three main demands: the "immediate withdrawal" of troops from Ukraine, the trial of Putin as a "war criminal" and the liberation of all political prisoners in Russia.

Related Topics

Dead Protest Prisoner Ukraine Moscow Russia German Died Berlin Vladimir Putin February March Criminals Sunday All From Refugee Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

22 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

22 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

22 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

1 day ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

1 day ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

1 day ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

1 day ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From World