MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) There are no contacts scheduled with the United States on the issue of the exchange of the American prisoner Paul Whelan serving sentence in Russia for espionage, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the US and Russia will hold high-level talks later this week on Whelan's fate.

"I do not know what they mean. According to the information that I have, no contacts are expected on this topic along the lines that I know about," Ryabkov said.

The diplomat added that this issue is in the field of liability of special security services and not the foreign ministry.