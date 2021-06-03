Russian Experts Accompanying S-400 Contract Return Home From Turkey as Scheduled - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Russian experts that are accompanying the contract on the S-400 missile system in Turkey are returning to Russia as scheduled, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that there is no talk about the expulsion of specialists.

The Russian Federal Service of MilitaryTechnical Cooperation has refuted media reports claiming that Turkey plans to expel technical experts in order to satisfy a US demand to end the presence of Russian personnel.

"No, this is not correct. Actually, our respective services, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation already gave explanations yesterday," Peskov said when asked if reports are true, adding that there was no US influence.

The spokesman added that Washington often exports pressure on Ankara but the Turkish side manages to maintain its stance.

"All our specialists who were there are returning to their homeland as scheduled. They have completed all the training of the Turkish personnel ... and they are returning as scheduled. To say that it is some kind of expulsion or something else is completely wrong and incorrect," Peskov added.