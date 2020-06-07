Russian Experts Arrive at Kourou to Fix Fregat Upper Stage - Flight-Tracking Website

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Experts from Russian aerospace company Lavochkin, a subsidiary of the state-owned Roscosmos space corporation, have arrived in French Guiana to fix a leakage in upper stage Fregat stored at Kourou spaceport, according to flight-tracking service Flightradar24.

In late May, Roscosmos spokesperson told Sputnik that the leak of toxic fuel was detected in Fregat booster at Kourou spaceport, and Russian experts would depart there to deal with the issue in early June.

According to Flightradar24, Gulfstream G550 plane departed from Vnukovo airport in the morning and arrived at Cayenne airport after having a stopover in the Azores.

According to the data of the government procurement portal, a group of 15 experts from Lavochkin NPO, which is the Fregat's manufacturer, arrived to fix the leakage.

The launch of a Soyuz with the UAE satellite Falcon Eye-2 was scheduled for April 14 from Kourou and the blastoff with the French CSO-2 satellite for the second half of May. Both launches were earlier delayed for a month due to a problem with the Fregat upper stage and later due to the pandemic.

A source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik in April that the launch of the Falcon Eye-2 satellite was scheduled for September 15, and CSO-2 for October 15; the blastoff of two European Galileo navigation satellites was preliminary scheduled for December 15.