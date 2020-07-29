UrduPoint.com
Russian Experts Assist COVID-19 Response In 8 Countries - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Russian Experts Assist COVID-19 Response in 8 Countries - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Russian experts continue assisting COVID-19 response teams in eight countries to fight the pandemic, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

"We are also actively working in the international context. Our specialists have already worked and continue working in eight countries.

As we considered all events within the framework of the SCO [the Shanghai Cooperation Organization] and the WHO [World Health Organization], the activity of Russian specialists is noted at the high level and helps including our neighbors to cope with the coronavirus infection," Murashko said at a meeting on the epidemiological situation in Russia.

More Stories From World

