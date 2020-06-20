Russian Experts at Kourou Removing Remnants of Toxic Fuel From Fregat Booster - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Russian experts at the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana are removing the remnants of toxic fuel leaked from the Fregat booster, after that they will start to repair the booster, a spokesperson for the Roscosmos state space corporation told Sputnik.

"Russian experts at the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana are neutralizing the Fregat booster that faced a leak of oxidant," the spokesperson said.

"This is a long-lasting procedure, but after that, we will have an opportunity to determine the ways to resolve the problem," Roscosmos added.