Russian Experts Checking Information About New Strain of COVID-19 in UK - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Information about a possible new COVID-19 strain in the UK is being verified by Russian experts who are in contact with foreign colleagues, the Russian Health Ministry of said on Monday.

On Saturday, the UK health authorities confirmed that the new coronavirus strain can spread the disease up to 70 percent faster.

However, there is no evidence that this strain is more dangerous in terms of mortality or hospitalization.

"Information about a possible new strain of coronavirus found in the UK is being verified by experts who are in contact with foreign colleagues, including the World Health Organization," the ministry said.