Russian Experts Complete COVID-19 Assistance to Republika Srpska - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Russian military experts have completed all the tasks on providing COVID-19 response assistance to Republika Srpska (an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"An inter-service team of the Russian Defense Ministry's chemical, biological and radiological defense experts has completed the operation on providing assistance to Republika Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina) on the fight against the spreading of the novel coronavirus infection," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Republika Srpska President Zeljka Cvijanovic has said at an acknowledgment ceremony that the Russian military experts have successfully coped with all the tasks.

The Russian specialists have conducted disinfection operations at 28 facilities in 11 cities across Republika Srpska, including 50 buildings with a total area of over 200,000 square meters (2.15 million square feet) and road sections with a total area of around 20,000 square meters.

Apart from that, Russian medical experts have provided recommendations and assistance on patients treatment in over 20 medical centers.