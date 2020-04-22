Russian Experts Maintain Constant Contact With China on COVID-19 - Kremlin

Russian experts are constantly engaged in dialogue with China on COVID-19, they are exchanging information all the time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Russian experts are constantly engaged in dialogue with China on COVID-19, they are exchanging information all the time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"As for the People's Republic of China, our experts maintain constant contact, they are exchanging information.

You know that China is working on vaccines, and the process is underway in our country. International cooperation is needed in general amid this situation. We have traditionally enjoyed a very nice, partnership-based dialogue with China, which we will support in future as well. It has been proved recently, this political will has manifested itself in the conversation of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping]," Peskov told reporters.