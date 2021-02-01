Russian Experts to Inspect Possible Sites for Sputnik V Production in Algeria - Ambassador

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Russian experts will visit Algeria to prepare for localization of production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in the Arab country, Ambassador to Algeria Igor Belyaev said Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the ambassador was received by Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad, who expressed his gratitude for Moscow's readiness to supply the vaccine to Algeria.

According to a statement, obtained by Sputnik, the sides agreed to build contacts between relevant agencies regarding the production of Sputnik V in Algeria.

"Russian specialists will come to Algeria to inspect pharmaceutical facilities. It will take six to nine months to produce the vaccine in Algeria," Belyaev said.

Algeria started its vaccination campaign this Saturday, using Sputnik V.

In late December, Algeria signed a contract with Russia on the supply of Sputnik V and later became the first African nation to register the Russian vaccine.