Russian Experts To Undergo Deep Examination After Evacuating People From Wuhan - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 08:39 PM

Russian Experts to Undergo Deep Examination After Evacuating People From Wuhan - Ministry

Russian military pilots, doctors and other experts from the Defense Ministry will undergo profound medical examination after evacuating Russians from China's coronavirus-hit Hubei province and its capital of Wuhan, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Russian military pilots, doctors and other experts from the Defense Ministry will undergo profound medical examination after evacuating Russians from China's coronavirus-hit Hubei province and its capital of Wuhan, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

A total of 128 Russian nationals have already been evacuated from Hubei.

They are now set to undergo a 14-day quarantine in Tyumen.

"All the flight team, military doctors and other experts of the Russian Defense Ministry, engaged in evacuation of citizens from China's city of Wuhan and province of Hubei, have been taken to a facility of the Russian Defense Ministry for undergoing profound medical examination and being under dynamic observation of military doctors during an established period," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

