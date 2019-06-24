UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Experts' Visit To Lugar Lab In Georgia Still On Agenda - Deputy Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 02:15 PM

Russian Experts' Visit to Lugar Lab in Georgia Still on Agenda - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russian experts' possible visit to the Richard Lugar biological laboratory in Georgia, funded by Washington, is still on the agenda, although this is not a top priority given recent aggravation of the neighboring countries' ties, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Russian experts' possible visit to the Richard Lugar biological laboratory in Georgia, funded by Washington, is still on the agenda, although this is not a top priority given recent aggravation of the neighboring countries' ties, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"Our relations with this country have become complicated.

Obviously, other issues are currently at the forefront, but the possible visit to this laboratory is still on the agenda. We just need to coordinate this visit with our colleagues in Tbilisi ... This is not a number one question now, it is not at the forefront. Absolutely other topics have overshadowed this issue," Ryabkov told reporters.

Russia has repeatedly expressed concern about the Pentagon's activities involving the placement of its biomedical laboratories in close proximity to Russian borders.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Pentagon Visit Tbilisi Georgia Top

Recent Stories

Nawah, Doosan sign maintenance service agreement

6 minutes ago

Moscow Hopes New Heads of EU Institutions to Be Pr ..

2 minutes ago

Ethiopia mourns after army chief, top officials ki ..

3 minutes ago

Coca-Cola, China dairy giant sign Olympic sponsors ..

3 minutes ago

Man arrested over spouse murder in Faisalabad `

6 minutes ago

Rice cultivation should be completed by July 31 in ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.