Russian Experts' Visit to Lugar Lab in Georgia Still on Agenda - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Russian experts' possible visit to the Richard Lugar biological laboratory in Georgia, funded by Washington, is still on the agenda, although this is not a top priority given recent aggravation of the neighboring countries' ties, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"Our relations with this country have become complicated.

Obviously, other issues are currently at the forefront, but the possible visit to this laboratory is still on the agenda. We just need to coordinate this visit with our colleagues in Tbilisi ... This is not a number one question now, it is not at the forefront. Absolutely other topics have overshadowed this issue," Ryabkov told reporters.

Russia has repeatedly expressed concern about the Pentagon's activities involving the placement of its biomedical laboratories in close proximity to Russian borders.