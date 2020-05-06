(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin thanked Russia for helping the country in combating the coronavirus pandemic and said that Russian expert fought the outbreak in the most virus-affected areas of Serbia.

Earlier in the day, Vulin, Deputy Chief of Serbian Armed Forces' General Staff Petar Cvetkovic and Deputy Mayor of Belgrade Goran Vesic held a meeting with Maj. Gen. Mikhail Chernyshov, the head of the delegation of Russian military specialists.

"These people have demonstrated how much they know and are able to do, but, above all, how useful and committed they are. They were in the hardest-hit areas.

They went straight to places where there was a danger of infection, where it was necessary to fight this virus," Vulin said, as quoted by a statement by the Serbian Defense Ministry.

Chernyshov, in turn, said that he and his colleagues tried to make every effort to help Serbia in the fight against COVID-19.

In early April, Russia sent seven teams of medical doctors and virologists to Serbia, along with several planeloads of medical supplies, as well as protective and other equipment for slowing the spread of the coronavirus infection.

As of Tuesday, Serbia registered 9,677 COVID-19 cases and 200 related deaths.