Russian Experts Working On COVID-19 Vaccine In Form Of Dairy Product - Academy Of Sciences

Tue 02nd June 2020 | 06:19 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Russian scientists are working on a vaccine against the coronavirus disease, which can be ingested in the form of a dairy product, Russian academy of Sciences Vice President Vladimir Chekhonin announced on Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on May 20 that as many as 47 vaccines against COVID-19 were being developed in Russia.

According to Chekhonin, the work is being carried out by scientists from the Institute of Experimental Medicine in St. Petersburg. Developers of the vaccine used genetic engineering techniques to introduce S-protein the key molecule that allows coronavirus to enter cells on the surface of probiotic bacteria.

"This vaccine can be administered as a dairy product," the vice president said.

Chekhonin also noted that pre-clinical testing of the vaccine had been launched.

Russia has so far registered over 423,000 COVID-19 cases and 5,037 related fatalities.

