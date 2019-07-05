UrduPoint.com
Russian Explorer Konyukhov Discontinues Experimental Aircraft Flight Over Poor Weather

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 11:43 PM

Famous Russian explorer Fyodor Konyukhov, who took off from Moscow to Crimea aboard an experimental plane equipped with solar panels earlier on Friday, has temporary suspended his flight due to poor weather conditions, according to Oskar Konyukhov, the traveler's son

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Famous Russian explorer Fyodor Konyukhov, who took off from Moscow to Crimea aboard an experimental plane equipped with solar panels earlier on Friday, has temporary suspended his flight due to poor weather conditions, according to Oskar Konyukhov, the traveler's son.

Konyukhov, together with Sergei Ryabchinsky, the head of the Russian Gliding Sport Federation, departed from the Severka airport on Friday morning. Konyukhov headed to Yevpatoriya.

"Everything is proceeding as planned.

Our 'Flying Laboratory' reached Rostov and is now on its way to Temryuk, where the pilots will spend the night and depart in the morning to Yevpatoriya. They have tried to cover this route in one day, but they run out of time. The light-day is over. The weather interfered. The weather forecast predicted thunderclouds, which are dangerous for the plane," Konyukhov told Sputnik.

According to the explorer's son, the plane will continue its rout on Saturday morning and is expected to arrive in Yevpatoriya in the morning.

