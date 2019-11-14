UrduPoint.com
Russian Export Center Considering Supporting Helicopter, Airplane Export To Latin America

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:29 PM

Russian Export Center Considering Supporting Helicopter, Airplane Export to Latin America

The Russian Export Center (REC) is considering supporting export of MS-21 and Be-200 airplanes as well as Russian Helicopters to various countries in Latin America, CEO of EXIAR, which is part of REC, Nikita Gusakov, told Sputnik

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The Russian Export Center (REC) is considering supporting export of MS-21 and Be-200 airplanes as well as Russian Helicopters to various countries in Latin America, CEO of EXIAR, which is part of REC, Nikita Gusakov, told Sputnik.

"We are currently looking at prospective markets Chile, Peru, Paraguay. Specifically, we are talking about [exporting] helicopters [from the Russian Helicopters company] and MS-21 and Be-200 airplanes," Gusakov said.

He noted that the REC was looking into exporting equipment as well as creating service centers in the Latin American countries.

