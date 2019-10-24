UrduPoint.com
Russian Export Center Signs Contracts Worth $10 Bln At Russia-Africa Forum

The Russian Export Center (REC) signed agreements worth about $10 billion on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa forum in Sochi, while over 6,000 people visited the REC's exhibition of Russian industries, the center's Director General Andrey Slepnev told reporters on Thursday

"The total amount of contracts signed by REC over the two days of the Russia-Africa forum is about $10 billion, and more than 6,000 people visited the center's industry exposition. As part of business matching, more than 300 negotiations were held. A total of about 40 agreements and memorandums were signed with the African side both at the REC exposition and in the framework of business matching," Slepnev said.

REC in particular organized an exposition of industrial goods promising from the point of view of export development from Russia to African countries. The center, in particular, presented product samples and advanced developments of the mining and chemical industries, transport engineering, energy, electronics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, optics and others.

The REC exposition also presented a model of the Russian industrial zone in Egypt. It showed the adjacent logistics and production infrastructure, as well as the main geographical areas of export.

In addition, a special food zone was organized at the exposition, where visitors could taste sweets and drinks.

The Russia-Africa summit and business forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, was held in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi from October 23-24. Over 40 African nations were represented by heads of state or government at the summit, while 11 others sent their vice presidents, foreign ministers or ambassadors.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

