Russian Export Center Working on About 10 Joint Projects With Africa - Medvedev

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that the Russian Export Center was working on about 10 promising joint projects with the African countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that the Russian Export Center was working on about 10 promising joint projects with the African countries.

"In the 1990s, our presence [in the region] weakened, but now we have good joint developments in geology, mining, energy, industry, agriculture and fisheries. We need to take advantage of all of these. It is also important to boost the number of such projects, so that they will cover new areas and, of course, new countries," Medvedev said during the Russia-Africa economic conference that is currently being held in Moscow.

The Russian prime minister took note of the important role of the Russian Export Center in developing projects with Africa.

"We see a special role of the Russian Export Center, which is now a significant shareholder of Afreximbank, and now our export center on the one hand and the bank on the other hand are working on about 10 promising Russian-African projects," the prime minister added.

Afreximbank was established in 1993 as a joint venture of African governments, African and non-African private investors, and financial institutions in order to develop trade on the continent and beyond. In December 2017, the Russian Export Center became one of the bank's stakeholders, which made Russia the bank's third largest non-regional stakeholder.