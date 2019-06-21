UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Export Center Working On About 10 Joint Projects With Africa - Medvedev

Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 05:19 PM

Russian Export Center Working on About 10 Joint Projects With Africa - Medvedev

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that the Russian Export Center was working on about 10 promising joint projects with the African countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that the Russian Export Center was working on about 10 promising joint projects with the African countries.

"In the 1990s, our presence [in the region] weakened, but now we have good joint developments in geology, mining, energy, industry, agriculture and fisheries. We need to take advantage of all of these. It is also important to boost the number of such projects, so that they will cover new areas and, of course, new countries," Medvedev said during the Russia-Africa economic conference that is currently being held in Moscow.

The Russian prime minister took note of the important role of the Russian Export Center in developing projects with Africa.

"We see a special role of the Russian Export Center, which is now a significant shareholder of Afreximbank, and now our export center on the one hand and the bank on the other hand are working on about 10 promising Russian-African projects," the prime minister added.

Afreximbank was established in 1993 as a joint venture of African governments, African and non-African private investors, and financial institutions in order to develop trade on the continent and beyond. In December 2017, the Russian Export Center became one of the bank's stakeholders, which made Russia the bank's third largest non-regional stakeholder.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Moscow Russia Agriculture Bank December 2017 All Industry

Recent Stories

Russian Interior Ministry Says Violations Detected ..

4 minutes ago

Excise operation against defaulters; 137 vehicles ..

4 minutes ago

Thousands converge on Hong Kong police HQ in anti- ..

4 minutes ago

262 police personnel transferred,posted in Kasur

11 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive concludes in three tehsils of dis ..

9 minutes ago

What's next for EU top jobs? Five things to know

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.