Russian Exporter Got Around 15 Foreign Applications For Orion-E Reconnaissance Drone
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 01:50 PM
ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport is currently considering around 15 applications for the Orion-E reconnaissance and strike drone, including those from Africa, the middle East and Latin America, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev said on Wednesday.
"There is a high demand for this drone.
Rosoboronexport is currently considering around 15 application for the Orion-E reconnaissance and strike [drone]," Mikheev told reporters at the MAKS-2021 international air show.
Countries of Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States are showing interest in the drone, Mikheev specified.
The MAKS-2021 international aviation and space show is taking place in the Moscow region from July 20-25. Sputnik news Agency is an official media partner of the event.