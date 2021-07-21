UrduPoint.com
Russian Exporter Got Around 15 Foreign Applications For Orion-E Reconnaissance Drone

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 01:50 PM

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport is currently considering around 15 applications for the Orion-E reconnaissance and strike drone, including those from Africa, the middle East and Latin America, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev said on Wednesday.

"There is a high demand for this drone.

  Rosoboronexport is currently considering around 15 application for the Orion-E reconnaissance and strike [drone],"  Mikheev told reporters at the MAKS-2021 international air show.

Countries of Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States are showing interest in the drone, Mikheev specified.

The MAKS-2021 international aviation and space show is taking place in the Moscow region from July 20-25. Sputnik news Agency is an official media partner of the event.

More Stories From World

