Russian Exporter Got Around 15 Foreign Applications for Orion-E Reconnaissance Drone

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport is currently considering around 15 applications for the Orion-E reconnaissance and strike drone, including those from Africa, the middle East and Latin America, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev said on Wednesday.

"There is a high demand for this drone.

Rosoboronexport is currently considering around 15 application for the Orion-E reconnaissance and strike [drone]," Mikheev told reporters at the MAKS-2021 international air show.

Countries of Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States are showing interest in the drone, Mikheev specified.

The MAKS-2021 international aviation and space show is taking place in the Moscow region from July 20-25.