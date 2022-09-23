UrduPoint.com

Russian Exporters 'Successful' In Peruvian Market - Trade Mission

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2022 | 11:21 PM

SAINT PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) A number of companies from Russia have a record of successful presence in Peru, while others have expressed keen interest in entering the Peruvian market, trade representative of Russia in Peru Pavel Dorokhin said on Friday.

"We have several successful examples of companies' activity in Peru. I want to recall a successful work of the representative office of KAMAZ, an export project of Russian drones for geological exploration. There are several success stories in the field of medical and cosmetic products, in the area of equipment for waste disposal and drilling," Dorokhin said during a video-conference "An Hour with the Trade Representative," which was organized by the Committee for External Relations of St.

Petersburg.

Over 30 companies participated in the event and were briefed on current market demand in Peru, received valuable information and practical advice on doing business with the Latin American country.

"During the next year, the Russian Trade Mission plans to conduct a business mission to the major cities and industrial centers of Peru in order to acquaint them with the Russian economy," he concluded.

As a result of this online event, the participants agreed to send additional questions and comments to the Trade Mission for further joint work.

