MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Russia expressed its strong protest over groundless accusations in the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny to German Ambassador Geza Andreas von Geyr, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The diplomat was summoned to the minsitry's headquarters in Moscow earlier in the day and spent almost two hours there.

Russia has protested Germany's "groundless accusations and ultimatums" and Berlin's "obvious use of his [Navalny's] situation to discredit [Russia] internationally.

The ministry told von Geur that Russia expected to be immediately briefed on all the details in Navalny's case that the Russian prosecutors had requested from Germany.

"The ambassador was told that the absence of these materials will be seen as the German government's refusal to determine the truth in an objective probe, and its past and future actions on Navalny will be seen as blatant unfriendly provocation against Russia, which may have negative impact on Russian-German ties and complicate the situation globally," the ministry said.