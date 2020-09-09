UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Expresses Protest To German Ambassador Over Navalny's Case - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 09:47 PM

Russian Expresses Protest to German Ambassador Over Navalny's Case - Foreign Ministry

Russia expressed its strong protest over groundless accusations in the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny to German Ambassador Geza Andreas von Geyr, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Russia expressed its strong protest over groundless accusations in the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny to German Ambassador Geza Andreas von Geyr, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The diplomat was summoned to the minsitry's headquarters in Moscow earlier in the day and spent almost two hours there.

Russia has protested Germany's "groundless accusations and ultimatums" and Berlin's "obvious use of his [Navalny's] situation to discredit [Russia] internationally.

"

The ministry told von Geur that Russia expected to be immediately briefed on all the details in Navalny's case that the Russian prosecutors had requested from Germany.

"The ambassador was told that the absence of these materials will be seen as the German government's refusal to determine the truth in an objective probe, and its past and future actions on Navalny will be seen as blatant unfriendly provocation against Russia, which may have negative impact on Russian-German ties and complicate the situation globally," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Protest Moscow Russia German Germany Berlin May All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh meets with French Ambassador

2 hours ago

Pakistan Army to procure pulses from PARC

2 minutes ago

Trump Pledges to Slash Drug Costs, Health Insuranc ..

2 minutes ago

All efforts afoot to facilitate business community ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Joins Final Stage of Trials of Russian Vac ..

2 minutes ago

Poland's Orlen Continues Talks on Compensation Ove ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.