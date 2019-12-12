Russian expulsion of German diplomats 'unjustified': Berlin

(@imziishan)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Russia's decision to expel two German diplomats in a tit-for-tat action is "unjustified", Germany's foreign ministry said Thursday, warning that Berlin could yet take "further action" in the escalating row.

Moscow's move "sends the wrong signal and is unjustified," said a foreign ministry spokeswoman.

Russia took retaliatory action after Germany last week threw out two Russian envoys over the killing of a former Chechen rebel commander in a Berlin park.