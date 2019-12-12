UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Expulsion Of German Diplomats 'unjustified': Berlin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 56 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 03:41 PM

Russian expulsion of German diplomats 'unjustified': Berlin

Russia's decision to expel two German diplomats in a tit-for-tat action is "unjustified", Germany's foreign ministry said Thursday, warning that Berlin could yet take "further action" in the escalating row

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Russia's decision to expel two German diplomats in a tit-for-tat action is "unjustified", Germany's foreign ministry said Thursday, warning that Berlin could yet take "further action" in the escalating row.

Moscow's move "sends the wrong signal and is unjustified," said a foreign ministry spokeswoman.

Russia took retaliatory action after Germany last week threw out two Russian envoys over the killing of a former Chechen rebel commander in a Berlin park.

Related Topics

Russia German Germany Berlin

Recent Stories

England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs

1 minute ago

President AJK lauds Malaysia’s principled stance ..

5 minutes ago

PTCL goes solar to conserve energy for a green Pak ..

13 minutes ago

FANR highlights key milestones on 10th anniversary

37 minutes ago

UAE, Mali review cooperation in defence field

37 minutes ago

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow Dec 12 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.