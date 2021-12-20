Russian expulsion of German envoys 'further strains ties': Berlin

Germany said on Monday that Russia's expulsion of two of its diplomats in a tit-for-tat move would exacerbate the friction between the countries

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Germany said on Monday that Russia's expulsion of two of its diplomats in a tit-for-tat move would exacerbate the friction between the countries.

"This step is not surprising but is in the view of the German government completely unjustified," a German foreign ministry spokesman said following the Russia order against the two envoys.

"Today's decision by the Russian Federation's foreign ministry further strains ties" between Berlin and Moscow, he added.