Russian Expulsion Of Italian Diplomat 'unjust': Rome

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 04:28 PM

Italy condemned as "unfounded and unjust" Russia's decision Monday to expel one of its diplomats, after Rome last month ordered two Russians to leave over a spy scandal

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Italy condemned as "unfounded and unjust" Russia's decision Monday to expel one of its diplomats, after Rome last month ordered two Russians to leave over a spy scandal.

The foreign ministry expressed its "deep regret" at the decision to expel the deputy naval attache of the Italian embassy in Moscow with 24 hours notice, saying: "We consider the decision unfounded and unjust because it is in retaliation for a legitimate measure taking by the Italian authorities in defence of their own security."

More Stories From World

