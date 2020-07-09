Russian Far East Governor Furgal Suspected of Ordering Competition Killed - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Sergey Furgal, the governor of Khabarovsk Territory in the Russian Far East detained earlier on Thursday, is suspected of ordering his competition killed, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

According to the investigators, the governor has been detained as part of the investigation into an organized criminal group involved in serious offenses against businesspeople in Khabarovsk Territory and Amur region in 2004-2005.

"Furgal is suspected of ordering his competition killed.

This came to light because, as a governor, he supposedly began making decisions favoring affiliated companies, which upset entrepreneurs whose rights were infringed upon," the source said.

According to the source, a testimony emerged that proved Furgal's links to the organization of a murder of businessman Evgeny Zorya in early 200s.

"Last year, the law enforcement detained criminals who plead guilty over these contract killings and other crimes. And they pointed to the person who ordered this," the source said.