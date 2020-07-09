UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Far East Governor Furgal Suspected Of Ordering Competition Killed - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 02:11 PM

Russian Far East Governor Furgal Suspected of Ordering Competition Killed - Source

Sergey Furgal, the governor of Khabarovsk Territory in the Russian Far East detained earlier on Thursday, is suspected of ordering his competition killed, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Sergey Furgal, the governor of Khabarovsk Territory in the Russian Far East detained earlier on Thursday, is suspected of ordering his competition killed, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

According to the investigators, the governor has been detained as part of the investigation into an organized criminal group involved in serious offenses against businesspeople in Khabarovsk Territory and Amur region in 2004-2005.

"Furgal is suspected of ordering his competition killed.

This came to light because, as a governor, he supposedly began making decisions favoring affiliated companies, which upset entrepreneurs whose rights were infringed upon," the source said.

According to the source, a testimony emerged that proved Furgal's links to the organization of a murder of businessman Evgeny Zorya in early 200s.

"Last year, the law enforcement detained criminals who plead guilty over these contract killings and other crimes. And they pointed to the person who ordered this," the source said.

Related Topics

Murder Governor Russia Khabarovsk Criminals

Recent Stories

Zoom into imagination now with a better price at t ..

31 minutes ago

LHC decides to form committee to probe petroleum c ..

40 minutes ago

PCB issues RFP for website designing, development ..

46 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa visits Peshawar ..

52 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat shares birthday wishes with her dipl ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan And Afghanistan Private Sector Representa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.