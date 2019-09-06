Russian Far East Minister, N.Korean Vice Premier Discuss Deals Implementation - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Minister for the Development of Russian Far East, Alexander Kozlov, and North Korean Vice Premier Ri Ryong Nam at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Friday discussed the implementation of agreements reached during a bilateral high-level summit in April, the ministry said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held the summit in April in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, which currently hosts the EEF. Ri heads the North Korean delegation at the forum.

"We have discussed the implementation of agreements of the April meeting between the leaders of our countries. We share a common goal of achieving the implementation of practical agreements which are needed for our development," Ri said during the meeting, as quoted by the Russian ministry's press service in a statement.

Kozlov, in his turn, noted dynamics in the development of relations between Moscow and Pyongyang.

Moreover, both sides emphasized they enjoyed constructive dialogue during their meeting.

During the EEF, Ri also held a brief protocol meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev, who is in charge of the Russian Far East policies.

The fifth edition of the EEF is held between Wednesday and Friday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.