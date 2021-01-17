UrduPoint.com
Russian Far East Ministry To Propose Permafrost Degradation Monitoring Law In 2021

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

Russian Far East Ministry to Propose Permafrost Degradation Monitoring Law in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) A draft law on monitoring permafrost degradation will be submitted to the Russian government in 2021, Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic Alexey Chekunkov said on Friday while addressing the Gaidar Forum.

The ministry reported that the document will formalize at the legislative level the state system of monitoring and forecasting the consequences of permafrost degradation and responsibility for its functioning.

"There was a long and in-depth discussion on the issue with my friend, colleague and predecessor Alexander Kozlov yesterday.

We, along with the nature ministry will engage in this work, because the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment is responsible for ecology. In the part in which this program is being implemented in the Arctic, we will jointly draft a bill and submit it to the government this year," Chekunkov said.

According to the ministry, scientists evaluate direct damage from global warming in the Arctic to be at between two and nine trillion rubles ($27-$123 billion) by 2050.

