Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:00 AM

Russian Far-Eastern City Allowed to Rally Despite Coronavirus Restrictions - Spokesman

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Citizens of Russia's far eastern city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur will be able to join the first authorized rally in support of jailed ex-governor Sergey Furgal this Saturday despite new restriction measures, municipal authorities told Sputnik.

"In early October, a woman approached the city administration with a request to hold a peaceful rally in support of Sergey Furgal. A positive decision was given upon consideration. The rally agreed by the authorities will begin at 12.40 [02:40 GMT] on Lenin Square. The activists plan to hold a demonstration and procession," spokesman for the mayor's office Ivan Lavrentiev said.

He added that the authorization provided for no more than 1,000 people.

This is despite the new set of coronavirus restrictions that go into effect Friday across the Khabarovsk region which out a limit on public gatherings.

According to Lavrentiev, the application to hold the rally was forwarded and processed before the epidemiological situation deteriorated, indicating that authorities were not looking to cancel the gathering.

Citizens of the Far Eastern region have been protesting on a daily basis since June 11, when popular local governor Furgal was arrested on suspicion of involvement in hired killings in the early 2000s. Khabarovsk residents claim the arrest was made on political grounds and constitutes an interference into regional affairs from Moscow.

A majority of the rallies and gatherings to date have not been authorized by local bodies but few security incidents have transpired as a result of them.

