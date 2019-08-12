Russian Far Eastern Regions, Indian States Sign 5 Memorandums of Understanding

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Five Russian Far Eastern regions and five Indian states signed on Monday five memorandums of understanding on cooperation in various areas ranging from diamond sector to tourism, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

An Indian delegation, which comprises Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, chief ministers of four Indian states and over 100 businesspeople, is currently visiting the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok. On Monday, the delegation members held meetings with heads of the Russian Far Eastern regions and businesses.

Russia's Kamchatka Territory signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian state of Goa on cooperation in coal production and tourism. Zabaykalsky Territory and Uttar Pradesh signed a memorandum on cooperation in agriculture and food production.

Yakutia and Gujarat agreed to cooperate in diamond production, while a document concluded by Sakhalin region and Haryana covered cooperation in oil and gas industry.

Buryatia and Maharashtra signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in machine building and tourism.

The Russian Far Eastern Federal University, which hosted meeting between Russian and Indian delegations on Monday, also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Amity University on mutual opening of representative offices and cooperation in education.

The memorandum was also signed between India's National Skill Development Corporation and Russia's Far Eastern Agency for Attracting Investments and Supporting Exports.

The visit of the Indian delegation to the Russian Far East comes less than a month ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum, which will have Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the main guest. The three-day forum will be held in Vladivostok from September 4.