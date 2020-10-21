UrduPoint.com
Russian Federal Security Body Detains 2 Militants Involved In 1999 Attack In Dagestan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:33 PM

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained two more militants who were involved in the 1999 attack in the Russian Republic of Dagestan that resulted in the deaths of over 280 people, the FSB's press service said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained two more militants who were involved in the 1999 attack in the Russian Republic of Dagestan that resulted in the deaths of over 280 people, the FSB's press service said on Wednesday.

"Russia's FSB, in cooperation with the Interior Ministry, the Investigative Committee and with the law enforcement support of the Russian Guard, detained and brought to the pretrial investigation agency natives of the Stavropol Territory Rasul Maylubayev, born in 1975, and Zagir Yakubov, born in 1977, � the participants of the armed attack in August 1999, as members of the bandit groups of [Shamil] Basayev and [Ibn al-]Khattab, on the settlements of the Botlikhsky district of the Republic of Dagestan, who were not criminally prosecuted for this [before]," the FSB said.

Svetlana Petrenko, spokeswoman for Investigative Committee told reporters that investigators would ask the court to issue arrest warrants for Maylubayev and Yakubov in the near future.

On August 7, 1999 groups of Chechen terrorists, led by Basayev, invaded Dagestan with a proclaimed aim "to free" Muslims. The attack led to fierce fighting that claimed the lives of over 280 people, including military and security servicemen, as well as civilians. More than 800 others were injured.

From 1999 to 2019, more than 80 participants in the invasion have been convicted and sentenced to prison terms of three to 15 years. About 30 others are on the Russian federal and international wanted list.

