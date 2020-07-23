Russian Federal Security Service Detains 22 Uzbek Islamists in 3 Regions Across Russia

Russian law enforcers have detained 22 members of a cell of the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan terrorist organization (banned in Russia) in Moscow, Novosibirsk and the Krasnoyarsk region, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russian law enforcers have detained 22 members of a cell of the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan terrorist organization (banned in Russia) in Moscow, Novosibirsk and the Krasnoyarsk region, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

"In a special operation in Moscow, Novosibirsk and the Krasnoyarsk region, FSB staffers have thwarted the activities of a cross-regional cell of the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan international terrorist organization .

.. Twenty-two of its leaders and ordinary members were detained," the FSB said in a statement, adding that the Interior Ministry and the National Guard participated in the operation as well.

The members of the cell recruited new members and assisted their deployment to combat areas, sponsored terrorists in Syria and called for conducting terror attacks, the FSB has established.

Banned literature, propagandist videos and fake passports were seized from the detained people.