UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Federal Security Service Detains 22 Uzbek Islamists In 3 Regions Across Russia

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 05:16 PM

Russian Federal Security Service Detains 22 Uzbek Islamists in 3 Regions Across Russia

Russian law enforcers have detained 22 members of a cell of the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan terrorist organization (banned in Russia) in Moscow, Novosibirsk and the Krasnoyarsk region, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russian law enforcers have detained 22 members of a cell of the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan terrorist organization (banned in Russia) in Moscow, Novosibirsk and the Krasnoyarsk region, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

"In a special operation in Moscow, Novosibirsk and the Krasnoyarsk region, FSB staffers have thwarted the activities of a cross-regional cell of the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan international terrorist organization .

.. Twenty-two of its leaders and ordinary members were detained," the FSB said in a statement, adding that the Interior Ministry and the National Guard participated in the operation as well.

The members of the cell recruited new members and assisted their deployment to combat areas, sponsored terrorists in Syria and called for conducting terror attacks, the FSB has established.

Banned literature, propagandist videos and fake passports were seized from the detained people.

Related Topics

Terrorist Interior Ministry Syria Moscow Russia Novosibirsk Krasnoyarsk Uzbekistan From

Recent Stories

Eid al-Adha holiday for private sector announced

6 minutes ago

At least 20 people injured in Parachinar market bl ..

20 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on &#03 ..

21 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 54,000 addition ..

36 minutes ago

Productive families accomplish 300 projects in 201 ..

36 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on &#03 ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.