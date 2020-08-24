Russian Federal Security Service Eliminates IS Recruitment Cell, Detains Organizer
Umer Jamshaid 49 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 12:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Monday it had eliminated a recruitment cell of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) which was operating in several regions of the country, and detained the organizer.
The FSB worked with the Federal Service for Finance Monitoring to stop an IS member operating in the Republic of Tatarstan. This person was helping organize a channel for funneling resources to the terrorist organizations, the FSB's press center said. The FSB found his connections in Dagestan and Tyumen Region and uncovered routes and funding schemes.