UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Federal Security Service Eliminates IS Recruitment Cell, Detains Organizer

Umer Jamshaid 49 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

Russian Federal Security Service Eliminates IS Recruitment Cell, Detains Organizer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Monday it had eliminated a recruitment cell of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) which was operating in several regions of the country, and detained the organizer.

The FSB worked with the Federal Service for Finance Monitoring to stop an IS member operating in the Republic of Tatarstan. This person was helping organize a channel for funneling resources to the terrorist organizations, the FSB's press center said. The FSB found his connections in Dagestan and Tyumen Region and uncovered routes and funding schemes.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Tyumen

Recent Stories

UK's Johnson Makes Direct Appeal to Parents to Sen ..

1 minute ago

Scores arrested as PSG fans riot after defeat

1 minute ago

10 dead, dozens wounded in twin bombing in Philipp ..

2 minutes ago

Defence Minister condoles demise of Ejaz Shah's br ..

2 minutes ago

Philippines minister accuses China of fabricating ..

2 minutes ago

American Boxer Mike  Tyson’s video offering pra ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.