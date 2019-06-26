UrduPoint.com
Russian Federal Security Service Foils Terror Attack By IS Militant In Russia's Saratov

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 01:05 PM

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had foiled a terror attack that a member of the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) had planned to conduct in a public area in the Russian city of Saratov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had foiled a terror attack that a member of the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) had planned to conduct in a public area in the Russian city of Saratov.

"The FSB thwarted in Saratov preparations for a terror attack that a member of the IS intended to conduct in a place of mass gathering," the FSB said in a statement.

The militant has acquired components for manufacturing improvised explosive devices, the FSB said, adding that he acted under instructions of IS leaders.

"During his detention, the offender showed armed resistance and was neutralized by the special forces of the FSB. Law enforcers and civilians have not been injured," the FSB added.

