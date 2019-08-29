Russian Federal Security Service Foils Terror Attacks in Kabardino-Balkaria

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement on Thursday that it had foiled terror attacks in Russia's Kabardino-Balkaria, adding that the offender had been detained and had pleaded guilty.

"During the processing of operational information, a cache with two ready-to-use high-power improvised explosive devices has been found near the settlements of Chernaya Rechka and Altud in Urvansky district," the FSB said.

The FSB defused bombs on the scene as it would have been too dangerous to transport them.

The FSB added that it had promptly found the person who had created these devices. This is a local resident who has already served a sentence for being involved in a terror attack.

The man admitted that he had been preparing "terror attacks against facilities of law enforcement agencies and governmental structures."

The FSB did not specify whether he was linked to a terror organization or was acting on his own.