Russian Federal Security Service Prevented Terror Attacks in Volgograd

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday it had prevented terror attacks in the southwestern city of Volgograd, through dismantling a cell of the Katibat al-Tawhid wal-Jihad international terrorist group (formerly known as Jama'at al-Tawhid wal-Jihad, banned in Russia).

"Russia's FSB has thwarted the activities of a cross-regional cell of the international terrorist organization Katibat al-Tawhid wal-Jihad, which is banned in Russia. Its members of the Central Asian descent planned terrorist attacks in Volgograd," the FSB said in a press release.

The activities of the Katibat al-Tawhid wal-Jihad cell were coordinated from the Syrian territory. The attacks were expected to target governmental buildings, military staffers' places of residence, and fire-hazardous enterprises, the FSB specified.

The head of the cell and one of his allies were detained during an attempt to extract weapons from a cache and were later neutralized in a clash with the security staffers, the FSB went on to say.