Russian Federal Security Service Prevented Terror Attacks By IS Cell In Moscow Region

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Wednesday preventing terror attacks that a cell of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) wanted to conduct in the Moscow region, an improvised bomb was seized from the radicals.

"Russia's FSB has thwarted activities of a cross-regional IS cell, participants of which intended to conduct subversive terror attacks in the Moscow region," the FSB said in a press release.

According to the FSB, members of the cell recruited new IS members and sponsored terrorism.

Russian law enforcement agents have detained a member of the cell, who is a citizen of a Central Asian country, in the Vladimir region. A probe into a terrorist-related offense was launched.

"Investigators have detected and seized from the locations where the Islamists stayed an improvised explosive device rigged with destructive agents, some other objects and documents," the FSB added.

