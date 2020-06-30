UrduPoint.com
Russian Federal Security Service Prevents Terror Attack In Vladikavkaz

Tue 30th June 2020 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday it prevented a terror attack in Vladikavkaz, the capital city of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, adding that the detained person planned to go to the middle East and fight on the side of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) after staging the blast.

"A terror attack was prevented in the city of Vladikavkaz. A Russian citizen, born in 1990, was detained. He was preparing an explosion of an improvised explosive device near an administrative building," the FSB said in a press release.

According to the FSB, the detained person planned to go to the Middle East "for taking part in the activities of the IS" after the attack.

Components of an improvised explosive device were found at a cache of the IS supporter. The FSB also found his correspondence with IS militants staying abroad.

A criminal probe into the detained person's engagement in terror organizations activities has already been launched, and a case over attempts to stage a terror attack is to be initiated.

