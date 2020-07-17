Russian Federal Security Service Prevents Terror Attack in Khabarovsk

The Russian Federal Security Service said on Friday it had thwarted a terror attack in the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk, adding that a citizen of a Central Asian republic who acted on instruction of international terrorists had been detained

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service said on Friday it had thwarted a terror attack in the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk, adding that a citizen of a Central Asian republic who acted on instruction of international terrorists had been detained.

"The Russian Federation's Federal Security Service has prevented a terror attack in the city of Khabarovsk ... A citizen of a Central Asian republic, born in 1988 was detained. He planned to conduct a terror attack in a public place, using incendiary devices, he acted on instruction of leaders of international terrorists," the Security Service said in a statement.

After conducting the attack, the detained person planned to go the middle East for joining a terrorist organization, the Russian security service added.

"Ready for use bottles with incendiary mixture were seized, as well as bladed weapons and a flag of an international terrorist organization. After examination of the mobile phone of the detained person, a video featuring his so-called loyalty oath to the terrorists leaders was found and a dialogue about the planned terror attack. A criminal probe was initiated under Part 1 of Article 30 and Part 1 of Article 205 of the Russian criminal code (preparations to stage a terror attack)," the Russian Federal Security Service added.