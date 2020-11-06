Russian Federal Security Service Says Eliminated Hizb ut-Tahrir Terrorist Cell in Kazan

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday a terorist cell of Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami (banned in Russia) was eliminated in the city of Kazan.

According to the FSB, five members of the cell were detained.

The FSB believes that the detainees had been spreading the terrorist ideology and recruiting new members in the Republic of Tatarstan. Kazan is the republic's capital and one of the largest cities in Russia.