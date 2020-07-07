UrduPoint.com
Russian Federal Security Service Suspects Adviser To Roscosmos Chief Of Working For NATO

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 02:08 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Tuesday it suspects Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the head of the Russian space agency, of working for one of NATO intelligence services.

"Working for one of the NATO special services, Safronov collected classified information about defense cooperation, defense and security of Russia and handed them over to its representative," the FSB said.

A criminal case has been launched on suspicion of high treason.

