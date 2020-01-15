Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted the candidacy of Russian Federal Tax Service head Mikhail Mishustin for the post of the country's prime minister to the State Duma for consideration after meeting with him, the Kremlin said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted the candidacy of Russian Federal Tax Service head Mikhail Mishustin for the post of the country's prime minister to the State Duma for consideration after meeting with him, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

"President Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with Mikhail Mishustin and invited him to take the prime minister's post. Having the consent, he submitted Mishustin's candidacy for the post of prime minister to the State Duma for consideration," it said.