Russian Federal Tax Service Says Increased Transfers to Consolidated Budget by 18% in 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Russia's Federal Tax Service (FTS) in 2022 increased transfers to the country's consolidated budget by 18 percent compared to the 2021 figures to 33.58 trillion rubles ($447 billion), the FTS said in a statement.

"The consolidated budget of the Russian Federation in 2022 received 33.

58 trillion rubles with an increase of 18%, or 5 trillion rubles, on 2021 figures," the FTS said.

"The federal budget received 19.43 trillion, which is 22%, or 3.5 trillion rubles, more than in 2021, and the consolidated budgets of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation - 14.15 trillion rubles with an increase of 12%, or 1.5 trillion rubles," it said.