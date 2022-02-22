Russian Federation Council Approves Use of Military Abroad

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The upper house of Russia's parliament, the Federation Council, on Tuesday approved Russian President Vladimir Putin's request for the use of military abroad.

Earlier in the day, Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said that the federation council received such a request.