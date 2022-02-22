Russian Federation Council Continues Meeting Behind Closed Doors - Source
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The meeting of the Russian Federation Council, which ratified the treaties with the DPR and LPR on Tuesday, will continue behind closed doors, a source in the Federation Council office told Sputnik.
"The meeting will be closed," he said.