Russian Federation Council Continues Meeting Behind Closed Doors - Source

February 22, 2022

The meeting of the Russian Federation Council, which ratified the treaties with the DPR and LPR on Tuesday, will continue behind closed doors, a source in the Federation Council office told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The meeting of the Russian Federation Council, which ratified the treaties with the DPR and LPR on Tuesday, will continue behind closed doors, a source in the Federation Council office told Sputnik.

"The meeting will be closed," he said.

