Russian Federation Council Upholds Law Facilitating Citizenship Procedures

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 07:41 PM

The Russian parliament's upper house, the Federation Council, approved on Friday a law facilitating the acquisition of Russian citizenship, in particular, canceling the requirement to renounce foreign citizenship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The Russian parliament's upper house, the Federation Council, approved on Friday a law facilitating the acquisition of Russian citizenship, in particular, canceling the requirement to renounce foreign citizenship.

Also, the new law abolishes the requirement of a three-year stay in Russia and confirmation of the existence of a legal source of livelihood for adult stateless persons who had Soviet citizenship, who lived and still live in the former Soviet republics but did not obtain citizenship of these states.

The same rule will apply to foreigners married to a Russian citizen who lives in Russia and has common children in this marriage, and foreigners, one of whose parents has Russian citizenship and lives in Russia.

It will also be easier to apply for Russian citizenship for citizens of Moldova, Ukraine, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. They will be able to apply for it without observing the length of their stay in Russia if they have a valid residence permit.

Also, the period of employment in the country for Russian universities graduates is reduced to one year from three years previously.

To come into force, the law is yet to be signed by the president.

