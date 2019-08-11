Russian Federation Council Wants to Meet US, Other Nations Ambassadors Over Moscow Rallies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) The Federation Council's Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty is going to meet in September the ambassadors of countries that published routes of unauthorized rallies in Moscow, a member of the commission, Lyudmila Bokova, told Sputnik on Sunday.

Moscow is witnessing a wave of protests, which have been raging since mid-summer. The rallies were organized by opposition figures, who were denied registration for the elections to the Moscow city council, scheduled for September 8. The city authorities insist that the registration was denied due to the candidates' failure to comply with the set procedures, while the opposition candidates view that as an infringement on democratic elections.

"A number of embassies' websites published statements with a detailed description of routes of upcoming rallies, that took place in Moscow, and it was unclear whether these were warnings for their own citizens, or calls for unrest," Bokova said.

She pointed out that such publications could be viewed as interference in domestic affairs and election procedures.

"We would like to discuss this situation with the ambassadors of these countries, particularly, the United States. We would like to invite representatives of the embassies of these countries to attend a commission meeting in September," Bokova added.

The US Embassy in Russia published a route of the August 3 unauthorized rally in Moscow before the event, calling on its citizens to avoid the area. Russia Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the publication an attempt to meddle in Russia's domestic affairs.

The Russian legislation makes organizers of rallies get permits from local authorities. If such a permit is not given, a rally is viewed as illegal.